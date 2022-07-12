News

Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Maren Morris and Jason Isbell Collaboration “Empty Cups” Take It Like a Man Due Out July 29 via ATO

Photography by Michael Schmelling



Amanda Shires has shared a live video for her new single “Empty Cups,” which features Maren Morris and Jason Isbell. It is the latest release from her forthcoming album Take It Like a Man, which will be out on July 29 via ATO. View the video and listen to the studio version below.

In a press release, Shires states: “I recorded ‘Empty Cups’ after everyone left because I didn’t want to accidentally cry or get a shaky voice in front of my friends. I asked Maren to sing on this one because our voices blend like sisters and because I knew that wherever my voice wavered, she’d be steady.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, Shires shared the album track “Hawk for the Dove.” She later shared the album’s title track, “Take It Like a Man.”

