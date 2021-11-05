 Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Song “Home to Me” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 5th, 2021  
Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Song “Home to Me”

For Christmas Due Out November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers

Nov 05, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Michael Schmelling
Amanda Shires has shared a video for her new holiday-inspired song “Home to Me.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, For Christmas, which will be out on November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers. Watch the video, directed by Joshua Black Wilkins, below.

Shires previously shared the song “Gone for Christmas” from the upcoming album last month.

