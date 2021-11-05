Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Song “Home to Me”
For Christmas Due Out November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers
Nov 05, 2021
Photography by Michael Schmelling
Amanda Shires has shared a video for her new holiday-inspired song “Home to Me.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, For Christmas, which will be out on November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers. Watch the video, directed by Joshua Black Wilkins, below.
Shires previously shared the song “Gone for Christmas” from the upcoming album last month.
