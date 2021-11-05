News

All





Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Song “Home to Me” For Christmas Due Out November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers

Photography by Michael Schmelling



Amanda Shires has shared a video for her new holiday-inspired song “Home to Me.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, For Christmas, which will be out on November 12 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers. Watch the video, directed by Joshua Black Wilkins, below.

Shires previously shared the song “Gone for Christmas” from the upcoming album last month.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.