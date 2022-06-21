Amanda Shires Video for New Single “Take It Like a Man,” Announces Tour
Take It Like a Man Due Out July 29 via ATO
Amanda Shires has shared a live video for her single, “Take It Like a Man.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album of the same name which will be out on July 29 via ATO. Shires has also announced a tour in support of the album. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 24). View the Weston Heflin-directed video below, along with a full list of Shires’ forthcoming tour dates.
“Take It Like a Man” was co-written by Shires alongside producer Lawrence Rothman, and features guitar from Jason Isbell.
Upon announcement of the album in May, Shires shared the album track “Hawk for the Dove.”
Amanda Shires 2022 Tour Dates:
09-06 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
09-07 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
09-09 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09-10 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
09-11 Knoxville, TN - Bijou
09-13 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
09-14 Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
09-16 Providence, RI Fete Ballroom
09-17 Fredericton, New Brunswick - Harvest Jazz & Blues Fest
09-19 Homer, NY - Center for the Arts
09-21 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
09-22 Atlanta, GA - VAriety Playhouse
09-23 Charleston, SC - Music Farm
09-24 Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
10-02 Florence, AL - Shoals Fest
10-06 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
10-07 Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth room
10-09 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets
10-10 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
10-11 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
10-12 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
10-15 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
10-16 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
10-21 Nashville, TN - The Ryman
10-22 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
10-24 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe
10-26 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
10-27 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
10-28 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
10-29 Birmingham, AL - Moonstone Festival
11-03 Louisville, KY - Headliners
11-04 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
11-05 Evanston, IL - SPACE
11-07 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
11-08 Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
11-09 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Gardens
11-11 Dallas, TX - The Kessler
11-12 Houston, TX - Heights Theater
11-13 Austin, TX - Antone’s
11-15 Little Rock, AR - Rev! Room
11-16 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
11-18 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
11-19 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
11-20 Omaha, NE - Barnato
