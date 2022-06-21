Amanda Shires Video for New Single “Take It Like a Man,” Announces Tour

News

Amanda Shires has shared a live video for her single, “Take It Like a Man.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album of the same name which will be out on July 29 via ATO. Shires has also announced a tour in support of the album. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 24). View the Weston Heflin-directed video below, along with a full list of Shires’ forthcoming tour dates.

“Take It Like a Man” was co-written by Shires alongside producer Lawrence Rothman, and features guitar from Jason Isbell.

Upon announcement of the album in May, Shires shared the album track “Hawk for the Dove.”

Amanda Shires 2022 Tour Dates:

09-06 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

09-07 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

09-09 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09-10 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

09-11 Knoxville, TN - Bijou

09-13 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

09-14 Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

09-16 Providence, RI Fete Ballroom

09-17 Fredericton, New Brunswick - Harvest Jazz & Blues Fest

09-19 Homer, NY - Center for the Arts

09-21 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

09-22 Atlanta, GA - VAriety Playhouse

09-23 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

09-24 Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

10-02 Florence, AL - Shoals Fest

10-06 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

10-07 Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth room

10-09 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

10-10 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10-11 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

10-12 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

10-15 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10-16 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

10-21 Nashville, TN - The Ryman

10-22 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

10-24 Toronto, Ontario - Horseshoe

10-26 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10-27 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

10-28 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

10-29 Birmingham, AL - Moonstone Festival

11-03 Louisville, KY - Headliners

11-04 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

11-05 Evanston, IL - SPACE

11-07 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

11-08 Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

11-09 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Gardens

11-11 Dallas, TX - The Kessler

11-12 Houston, TX - Heights Theater

11-13 Austin, TX - Antone’s

11-15 Little Rock, AR - Rev! Room

11-16 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

11-18 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

11-19 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

11-20 Omaha, NE - Barnato

