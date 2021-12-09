News

All





American Football Share New Singles “Rare Symmetry” and Cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” “Fade Into You” Cover Features Miya Folick





American Football have shared two new singles, “Rare Symmetry” and a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” featuring Miya Folick. The release marks the final recordings of the band with founding member Steve Lamos, who announced his departure earlier this year. The songs will be made available as a 10-inch vinyl release on June 10, 2022 via Polyvinyl. Listen to the new songs below.

“I think all my friends are jealous that I’m on an American Football song,” states Folick in a press release. “I truly couldn’t believe when they asked me to sing with them. And to sing this song. Is there anyone who has heard ‘Fade Into You’ and not loved it? To me, it is a perfect song. I feel ancient when I sing it.”

The band’s most recent album, American Football (LP3), came out in 2019 via Polyvinyl.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.