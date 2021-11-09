News

All





Amyl and the Sniffers Announce 2022 Tour Dates Comfort to Me Out Now via ATO

Photography by Jamie Wdziekonski



Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers have announced a string of 2022 North American tour dates. Check out the full list below.

The band’s latest album, Comfort to Me, came out in September via ATO. It featured the songs “Guided By Angels,” “Security,” which made our Songs of the Week list, and “Hertz,” also featured on our Songs of the Week list.

Amyl and the Sniffers Tour Dates:

12/6/2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

4/27/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

5/6/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/ 7/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/9/2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

5/10/2022 - Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw

5/11/2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/13/2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/14/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium

5/16/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/ 17/ 2022 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

5/19/ 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/21/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/22/2022 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.