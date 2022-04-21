News

Amyl and the Sniffers Perform “Hertz” on “Seth Meyers” Comfort to Me Out Now via ATO





Last night, Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed the track “Hertz” from their most recent album, Comfort to Me. View the performance below.

Comfort to Me came out last September via ATO. It also featured the songs “Guided By Angels” and “Security,” which made our Songs of the Week list.

