Thursday, April 21st, 2022  
Amyl and the Sniffers Perform “Hertz” on “Seth Meyers”

Comfort to Me Out Now via ATO

Apr 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed the track “Hertz” from their most recent album, Comfort to Me. View the performance below.

Comfort to Me came out last September via ATO. It also featured the songs “Guided By Angels” and “Security,” which made our Songs of the Week list.

