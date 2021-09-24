News

All





Anand Wilder of Yeasayer Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Song “Delirium Passes” I Don’t Know My Words Due Out in 2022 via Last Gang

Photography by Charles Vidal



Anand Wilder (formerly of Yeasayer) has announced the release of his debut solo album, I Don’t Know My Words, which is set to be released some time in 2022 via Last Gang. He has shared its first single, “Delirium Passes,” via a video that stars Ben Sinclair from HBO’s High Maintenance. Watch the Derek Howard-directed video below.

“This song is about escape versus perseverance,” states Wilder in a press release. “The conversation is about the freedom from the responsibility required of familial duty, the perseverance of a long-term relationship, willingness to resolve conflicts peaceably, willingness to compromise…and the delusion that when you move on you’ll become a less chauvinistic man instead of falling into old habits.”

He adds: “For the music video, the director Derek Howard and I decided to very loosely adapt a James Joyce short story called ‘The Boarding House,’ which I had nicked the song’s title phrase from. We always knew we wanted to shoot it on 16mm film, with prismatic and double exposure in-camera effects, mixed with silent era vaudeville style acting. We took visual cues from some of our favorite films by Frank Capra, Chaplin, Eisenstein, Guy Maddin, Tarkovsky, Terry Gilliam, and Mehboob Khan. The result is kind of an absurdist slapstick psychedelic fairytale, complete with a Bufo Alvarius Toad induced change of heart, dished out by actor Ben Sinclair, who graciously threw himself into the dual role of abusive butcher father and pusher priest.”

Yeasayer announced their breakup in December 2019, several months after releasing their final album, Erotic Reruns, in June of that year. The band formed in 2006 and released five albums: All Hour Cymbals (2007), Odd Blood (2010), Fragrant World (2012), Amen & Goodbye (2016), and Erotic Reruns (2019).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.