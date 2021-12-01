News

Anand Wilder Shares New Song “I Don’t Want Our Love To Become Routine” I Don’t Know My Words Due Out March 25, 2022 via Last Gang

Photography by Charles Vidal



Anand Wilder (formerly of Yeasayer) has shared a new song, “I Don’t Want Our Love To Become Routine.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album, I Don’t Know My Words, which will be out on March 25, 2022 via Last Gang. Listen below.

Wilder elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I think of the cover art by Sanya Kantarovsky as this portrait of me and my ego, so it seemed fitting for the visualizer for this song to be a representation of an inner conversation, inspired by Conan ‘O Brien’s synchro-Vox bits I grew up watching, and those ’80s era Sesame Street animated paintings. So I asked the artist Theodore Sefcik to subtly animate the cover art and he did a great job synthesizing his eerie 2D puppetry tech with video that we shot at home of me and my wife singing the song.

“‘I Don’t Want Our Love to Become Routine’ marked a turning point in my recording process that would inform the aesthetic of the rest of the album. Fewer electronic digital sounds, more tastefully arranged mic’d up acoustic instruments. As far as the lyrical origins of the song, I wanted to write a love song that’s post-Disney happy ending about the realities of long-term relationships, chronicling some of the tedium of parenting, and recognizing relationship dynamics that I was trying to avoid.”

Upon announcement of the new album in September, Wilder shared a video for the song “Delirium Passes,” which starred Ben Sinclair of HBO’s High Maintenance.

