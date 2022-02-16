News

Anand Wilder Shares Video for New Single “Fever Seizure,” Announces U.S. Tour Dates I Don’t Know My Words Due Out March 25 via Last Gang

Photography by Charles Vidal



Anand Wilder (formerly of Yeasayer) has shared a video for his new single “Fever Seizure.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut solo album, I Don’t Know My Words, which will be out on March 25, 2022 via Last Gang. Wilder has also announced a set of U.S. tour dates for spring 2022. View the Derek Howard-directed video below, along with the full list of dates.

Wilder elaborates on the new song in a press release: “This is an older autobiographical story song about a frightening episode in which I believed my nine month old daughter was dying, perhaps choking to death, when in fact it was a very common febrile seizure. I resuscitated this song because I always liked the chordal movement and lyrics, and the song’s reference to ambulances and panic connected with the constant siren sound of spring 2020 in New York City.”

He elaborates on the video: “The main inspiration for the setting was the Phil Ochs’ Greatest Hits album cover, where he’s standing in front of a red curtain in a gold lamé nudie suit, in an Elvis parody/tribute. I wanted to bring the cover to life on super 16mm film. Nick Lowe’s Jesus of Cool album cover and the glamor shots of the band members of Roxy Music inside the gatefold on their debut were a reference as well.

“When we got to set, we realized we needed some kind of band to make the background music in the song convincing, so we put a goldfish in my onstage water pitcher. It was his first music video and he was nervous, but he turned in a great performance. And yes, the goldfish does take the form of the golden guitar god for the guitar solo and autograph scene.”

Upon announcement of the new album last September, Wilder shared a video for the song “Delirium Passes,” which starred Ben Sinclair of HBO’s High Maintenance. He later shared the song “I Don’t Want Our Love to Become Routine” in December.

Anand Wilder 2022 Tour Dates:

04/27/22 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

04/28/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

04/29/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/30/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

05/02/22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

05/03/22 - Chicago, IL @ Space

05/04/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

05/06/22 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/09/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

05/11/22 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/14/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

05/15/22 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

