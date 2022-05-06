 …And You Will Know us by the Trail of Dead Announce New Album, Share Two New Songs | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 6th, 2022  
…And You Will Know us by the Trail of Dead Announce New Album, Share Two New Songs

XI: Bleed Here Now Due Out July 15 via Dine Alone

May 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dave Creaney
…And You Will Know us by the Trail of Dead have announced the release of their first quadraphonic surround sound album, XI: Bleed Here Now, which will be out on July 15 via Dine Alone. They have also shared two new songs from the album, “No Confidence” and “Salt in Your Eyes.” Listen to the new tracks and view the album’s cover art below.

Band member Conrad Keely states in a press release: “Art has a role to play in the upcoming decade(s): it needs to point humanity towards solutions. Our hope is that by expanding the ways we listen and hear; we expand our own inner (my parents would say spiritual) potential for the problem-solving to come.”

XI: Bleed Here Now was produced by Keely alongside band member Jason Reece and Charles Godfrey. It features musical contributions from Tosca String Quartet, Amanda Palmer, and Spoon’s Britt Daniel.

The band’s most recent album, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, came out in 2020. Read our interview with the band on the album.

