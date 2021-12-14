News

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Jess Wasson



Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (December 17) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

“It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the ‘Outside Problems’ summer tour,” states Bird in a press release. “90% outdoor venues. A fine road companion in Iron & Wine. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.”

Beam adds: “Really looking forward to sharing the night with Andrew Bird for the ‘Outside Problems’ tour—our relationship started outside in Yosemite and bringing that into 2022 is exciting. And I’m happy to help Andrew move, but I might try to talk him into just staying put first!”

Earlier this year, Bird released an album with Jimbo Mathus, These 13, via Thirty Tigers. Iron & Wine’s last album was 2017’s Beast Epic.

Read our 2017 interview with Iron & Wine on Beast Epic.

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine 2022 Tour Dates:

6/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/13 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

6/17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

6/18 - Portland, OR - TBA

6/19 - Seattle, WA - TBA

6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA

6/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

7/22 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards

7/23 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7/25 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth

7/27 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

7/28 - Vienna, VA - TBA

7/29 - New York, NY - Pier 17

7/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl

7/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Steel Stacks

8/02 - Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff

8/04 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

8/05 - Grand Rapids, MI - TBA

8/06 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

8/08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8/09 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

8/10 - St Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater

8/12 - Chicago, IL - TBA

8/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly

*w/ Neko Case

