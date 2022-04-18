News

Andrew Bird Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Underlands” Inside Problems Due Out June 3 via Loma Vista

Photography by David Black



Andrew Bird has announced a new album, Inside Problems, and shared a new song from it, album opener “Underlands,” via a video for the single. Inside Problems is due out June 3 via Loma Vista. It includes “Atomized,” a new song Bird shared in March. Check out the “Underlands” video below (directed by Daniel Siskin), followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Bird’s upcoming tour dates, including some previously announced summer shows with Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam). Also below is the single artwork for “Underlands.”

“You just don’t know what’s under the surface, be it the land, the sea, our skin,” says Bird of the new single. “You could be whistling away, projecting contentedness, when really there’s a swirling twisted mess underneath. Looking up, there’s the knowable universe but unless you get into astrology, you’ll find the stars don’t owe us anything and you’re left less assured than when we thought gods threw down lightning bolts. ‘Underlands’ introduces an album that deals with the unseen underneath and the membrane that separates your outside problems from your inside problems.”

In 2021, Bird released an album with Jimbo Mathus, These 13, via Thirty Tigers. Bird’s last solo album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. Since then he’s also gotten into acting, appearing on Fargo.

Mike Viola produced Inside Problems, which was recorded live with Bird’s four-piece band.

“I have so much fun taking my ideas apart before they really have defined themselves as distinct songs, when they’re still in that amoeba-like state,” says Bird of recording the new album live. “I love the feeling of chasing ideas and having them split off and go hang out with another idea and then butting them up against each other to see if they talk to each other.”

“Atomized” was also shared via a Matthew Daniel Siskin-directed video and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Inside Problems Tracklist:

1. Underlands

2. Lone Didion

3. Fixed Positions

4. Inside Problems

5. The Night Before Your Birthday

6. Make a Picture

7. Atomized

8. Faithless Ghost

9. Eight

10. Stop n’ Shop

11. Never Fall Apart

Andrew Bird 2022 Tour Dates:

6/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

6/13 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia*

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

6/17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

6/18 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square*

6/19 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo* - SOLD OUT

6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre*

6/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ - SOLD OUT

6/23 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

7/10 - Paris, FR - Days Off Festival w/ L’Orchestre national d’Île-de-France

7/12 - Lyon, FR - Les Nuits de Fourvières Festival w/ L’Orchestre national de Lyon

7/14 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik

7/15 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

7/16 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

7/17 - Köln, DE - Gloria Theater

7/19 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7/22 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards#

7/23 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit#

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium#

7/25 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth#

7/27 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion#

7/28 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap#

7/29 - New York, NY - Pier 17#

7/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl#

7/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Steel Stacks#

8/02 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff#

8/04 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend#

8/05 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens#

8/06 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater#

8/08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE#

8/09 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!#

8/10 - St Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater#

8/12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed# - SOLD OUT

8/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly#



*w/ Iron & Wine and Allison Russell

^w/ Iron & Wine and Neko Case

#w/ Iron & Wine and Meshell Ndegeocello

