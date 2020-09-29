News

Andrew Bird Announces New Christmas Album, Shares Video for New Cover of John Cale’s “Andalucia” Hark! Due Out October 30 via Loma Vista

Photography by Reuben Cox



Andrew Bird has announced a new Christmas album, Hark!, and shared its first single, a cover of John Cale’s “Andalucia,” via an animated video for it. The album features original songs, new takes on holiday classics, and covers of songs by John Prine and Handsome Family. Hark! is an expansion of Bird’s 2019 EP of the same name, featuring five of that EP’s six tracks, along with eight new tracks. It’s due out digitally on October 30 via Loma Vista, with a red vinyl release on November 13. Check out the “Andalucia” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art (which was done in collaboration with Bird’s mother, Beth Bird).

Bird had this to say about the album in a press release: “Let's not talk about the dubious motives that might lead an artist to make a holiday record. It's a complicated relationship many of us have with the holidays and the requisite music we hear. So let's admit that it's a utilitarian thing. The music is just one contributing factor to our communal or solitary joy and melancholy. As a musician, it's an excuse to take a break from writing the next record and indulge in an unapologetically nostalgic exercise. I've done my best to find some lesser known gems. A passing reference to wintertime sentiment is all it takes to make the cut on Hark! A mention of snow falling in John Cale's ‘Andalucia,’ a namecheck of Christmas in John Prine's ‘Souvenirs’ or as the setting of the drunken fiasco in the Handsome Family's ‘So Much Wine,’ remade as ‘Greenwine.’

“There's an original tune I wrote in April during the most disorienting phase of the pandemic, when I couldn't help but wonder where we'll be when the holidays come, if we could be together or not. I've been writing a lot of songs inspired by this uninspiring predicament. Let's hope they all become obsolete as soon as possible.

“Anyway, I hope you enjoy Hark! And that it underscores better times.”

Last year Bird was cast as Thurman Smutny in the new season of FX’s crime anthology show Fargo and the season premiered this past Sunday. Bird’s last album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. In April Bird shared a new song, “Capital Crimes,” via a video for the track. The song was about capital punishment and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Hark! Tracklist:

1. Andalucia

2. Alabaster

3. Greenwine

4. Christmas In April

5. Souvenirs

6. Oh Holy Night

7. Mille Cherubini in Coro

8. Night's Falling

9. Glad

10. Christmas is Coming

11. White Christmas

12. Skating

13. Auld Lang Syne

