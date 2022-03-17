News

Andrew Bird Shares Video for New Song “Atomized” On Tour with Iron & Wine This Summer





Andrew Bird has shared a new song, “Atomized,” via a video for his first single of 2022. Matthew Daniel Siskin directed the amusing black & white video. Watch it below, followed by Bird’s upcoming tour dates, including some previously announced summer shows with Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam).

The song includes the lyrics: “Start making your apologies, blaming technology/They’re gonna try to get a rise to unseat you/They’ll demagnetize your poles and you know they’re gonna try to delete you…Here’s what I say to them: things fall apart.”

In a press release, Bird further explains his intent with Atomized,” saying: “Didion was updating W.B. Yeats for the fractious ’60s. This song takes it to the pixelated present where it’s not just society that is getting atomized but the self that is being broken apart and scattered.”

In 2021, Bird released an album with Jimbo Mathus, These 13, via Thirty Tigers.

Bird’s last solo album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. Since then he’s also gotten into acting, appearing on Fargo.

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Andrew Bird 2022 Tour Dates:

6/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

6/13 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia*

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

6/17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

6/18 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square*

6/19 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo*

6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA*

6/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

6/23 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

7/10 - Paris, FR - Days Off Festival w/ L’Orchestre national d’Île-de-France

7/12 - Lyon, FR - Les Nuits de Fourvières Festival w/ L’Orchestre national de Lyon

7/14 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik

7/15 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

7/16 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

7/17 - Köln, DE - Gloria Theater

7/19 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7/22 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards#

7/23 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit#

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium#

7/25 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth#

7/27 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion#

7/28 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap#

7/29 - New York, NY - Pier 17#

7/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl#

7/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Steel Stacks#

8/02 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff#

8/04 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend#

8/05 - Grand Rapids, MI - TBA#

8/06 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater#

8/08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE#

8/09 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!#

8/10 - St Louis, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater#

8/12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed#

8/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly#

*w/ Iron & Wine and Allison Russell

^w/ Iron & Wine and Neko Case

#w/ Iron & Wine and Meshell Ndegeocello

