Andrew Bird Will Hold Gezelligheid Concert on Sunday, Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers Bird Also Shares Performance Video of John Prine's "Souvenirs"





Andrew Bird will be performing his annual Gezelligheid concert this Sunday (Dec. 13). Instead of holding it at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church as usual, he will be performing outdoors in Ojai, CA, and the event will be livestreamed. In addition, Bird is offering free tickets for all healthcare workers as a thank you for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. To obtain free tickets, healthcare workers just have to email a photo of themselves in scrubs or at their place of work to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by 12 p.m. EST this Friday.

The livestream will begin at 7 p.m. EST, and the show will be available to view on-demand for the rest of the month. Ticket buyers will also be given access to an archive of the 2013 Gezelligheid concert at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian. Tickets can be purchased here.

Bird has also just shared a video of him performing a cover of John Prine’s holiday song “Souvenirs,” which is featured on his new Christmas album, HARK!, out now on Loma Vista. HARK! also features Bird’s original song “Christmas in April.” Watch “Souvenirs,” as well as a behind-the-scenes video where Bird talks about the history of Gezelligheid, below.

Last year Bird was cast as Thurman Smutny in the new season of FX’s crime anthology show Fargo and the season premiered in September. Bird’s last album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. In April Bird shared a new song, “Capital Crimes,” via a video for the track. The song was about capital punishment and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

