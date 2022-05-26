News

L to R: Andrew Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore

Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode Has Died The Founding Member of the Electronic Music Legends was 60

Photography by Anton Corbijn



Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. He was 60. The band announced the news on social media. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the statement read. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has officially been given, although Pitchfork reports that it was natural causes.

Fletcher was born in Nottingham, England on July 8, 1961. The origins of Depeche Mode started when Fletcher teamed up with schoolmate Vince Clarke in the late 1970s to form No Romance in China. When Martin Gore joined the fray, the project morphed into Composition of Sound, with Clarke the main songwriter and vocalist. It was once singer Dave Gahan joined the band that they became Depeche Mode, a name Gahan suggested. The band’s debut album, Speak & Spell, was released in 1981. Clarke left the band later that year, eventually going on to form Erasure in 1985. Alan Wilder joined Depeche Mode in 1982 and stayed with the band until 1995. But the core lineup has remained Fletcher, Gore, and Gahan.

Depeche Mode have released 14 studio albums, all of which Fletcher was involved in, the most recent being 2017’s Spirit. Over the years the influential band have released a slew of iconic singles, including “Personal Jesus,” “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Everything Counts,” “Enjoy the Silence,” “People Are People,” “A Question of Time,” “Walking in My Shoes,” “Never Let Me Down Again,” “Master and Servant,” and others. The songs were often accompanied by memorable videos directed by longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn.

In 2002 Fletcher, who was sometimes just known as Fletch, also launched Toast Hawaii, an imprint with Mute Records, and over the years he also had a side career as a DJ. In 1993 Fletcher married his longtime girlfriend Grainne and had two children with her, Megan and Joe.

