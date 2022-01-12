News

Andy Bell Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Something Like Love” Flicker Due Out February 11 via Sonic Cathedral





Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has announced the release of a new solo album, Flicker, which will be out on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral. Bell has also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Something Like Love.” View the Innerstrings-directed video, in addition to the album’s cover art, below.

Bell states in a press release: “When I think about ‘Flicker,’ I see it as closure. Most literally, on a half-finished project from over six years ago, but also on a much bigger timescale. Some of these songs date back to the ’90s and the cognitive dissonance of writing brand new lyrics over songs that are 20-plus years old makes it feel like it is, almost literally, me exchanging ideas with my younger self.

“The ‘flicker’ I’m talking about in the lyrics of ‘Something Like Love’ is that flame that makes a person who they are,” explains Andy. “I wanted to find that in myself, so I went back to the teenage me—a technique I learned in therapy and have been doing ever since—and got some advice on how to live and be happy in the 2020s.”

He adds: “The View From Halfway Down was about turning 50 during a time of introspection; Flicker is about gathering the tools to equip myself mentally for life in 2022 and beyond—post-pandemic, post-Brexit, post-truth.”

Bell’s debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down came out in 2020 via Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with Bell, where he discusses the album. Last year, Bell released an album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes.

