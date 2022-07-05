News

Andy Bell Shares Cover of Pentangle’s “Light Flight” Flicker Out Now via Sonic Cathedral





Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a cover of Pentangle’s 1969 song “Light Flight.” It is out now as a digital B-side to Bell’s single release of his song “Lifeline,” taken from his latest solo album, Flicker. Listen below.

Speaking about “Lifeline” in a press release, Bell states: “In my opinion it’s important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back. I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”

Flicker came out in February via Sonic Cathedral and features the single “Something Like Love.”

Bell’s debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down came out in 2020 via Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with Bell, where he discusses the album. Last year, Bell released an album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes.

