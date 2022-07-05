Andy Bell Shares Cover of Pentangle’s “Light Flight”
Flicker Out Now via Sonic Cathedral
Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a cover of Pentangle’s 1969 song “Light Flight.” It is out now as a digital B-side to Bell’s single release of his song “Lifeline,” taken from his latest solo album, Flicker. Listen below.
Speaking about “Lifeline” in a press release, Bell states: “In my opinion it’s important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back. I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”
Flicker came out in February via Sonic Cathedral and features the single “Something Like Love.”
Bell’s debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down came out in 2020 via Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with Bell, where he discusses the album. Last year, Bell released an album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Mitski Shares Clark Remix of “Love Me More” (News) — Mitski, Clark
- Premiere: Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Debuts New Single “Spoilers” (News) —
- Declan Welsh and The Decadent West Shares New EP ‘Impermanency’ - Stream It Below (News) —
- Easy Life Share Video For New BENEE Collaboration “OTT” (News) — Easy Life
- Gwenno Shares Video for “N.Y.C.A.W.” (News) — Gwenno
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.