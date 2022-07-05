 Andy Bell Shares Cover of Pentangle’s “Light Flight” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 5th, 2022  
Andy Bell Shares Cover of Pentangle’s “Light Flight”

Flicker Out Now via Sonic Cathedral

Jul 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a cover of Pentangle’s 1969 song “Light Flight.” It is out now as a digital B-side to Bell’s single release of his song “Lifeline,” taken from his latest solo album, Flicker. Listen below.

Speaking about “Lifeline” in a press release, Bell states: “In my opinion it’s important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back. I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”

Flicker came out in February via Sonic Cathedral and features the single “Something Like Love.”

Bell’s debut solo album, The View From Halfway Down came out in 2020 via Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with Bell, where he discusses the album. Last year, Bell released an album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

