Andy Clockwise Shares New Single “Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve)”
From Clockwise’s Forthcoming Album Anthology War Stories
Andy Clockwise has shared a new single, the seven-minute “Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve).” It is Clockwise’s first single of 2022, and it will be featured on his forthcoming four-volume album series, War Stories, which will be released later this year via Exhibition Records. Listen below.
In a press release, Clockwise states: “I hate talking about music these days. It all seems like buzz words: “engagement” and “personal brands.” Cry while ya dancing I say. To me it’s becoming evident that life is how well you suck, so if you can suck pretty good or in a fantastic way or at least spend a lot of time trying something then maybe you are in with a chance? This is me sucking at indie disco with opera, so that maybe one day with a bit of luck I can write something as good as ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ or ‘The Flower Duet.’”
