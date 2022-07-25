 Andy Clockwise Shares New Single “Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve)” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Andy Clockwise Shares New Single “Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve)”

From Clockwise’s Forthcoming Album Anthology War Stories

Jul 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Andy Clockwise has shared a new single, the seven-minute “Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve).” It is Clockwise’s first single of 2022, and it will be featured on his forthcoming four-volume album series, War Stories, which will be released later this year via Exhibition Records. Listen below.

In a press release, Clockwise states: “I hate talking about music these days. It all seems like buzz words: “engagement” and “personal brands.” Cry while ya dancing I say. To me it’s becoming evident that life is how well you suck, so if you can suck pretty good or in a fantastic way or at least spend a lot of time trying something then maybe you are in with a chance? This is me sucking at indie disco with opera, so that maybe one day with a bit of luck I can write something as good as ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ or ‘The Flower Duet.’”

