Andy Shauf Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Jaywalker” Wilds Due Out This Friday via ANTI-

Andy Shauf has announced the release of a new studio album, Wilds, which will be out this Friday (September 24) via ANTI-. He has now shared a new song from it titled “Jaywalker.” Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Shauf created the songs that comprise Wilds while in the midst of recording his previous album, 2020’s The Neon Skyline. All instrumentation was performed by Shauf himself and recorded onto tape in his Toronto studio. Much as The Neon Skyline thematically centered around one night at a bar, Wilds centers around a woman named Judy.

Shauf previously shared the song “Spanish On the Beach” from the upcoming album earlier this month.

The Neon Skyline came out last year on ANTI- and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. The album featured the song “Try Again,” one of our Songs of the Week. Shauf later shared the songs “Judy,” “Jeremy’s Wedding,” and “You Slipped Away,” the first two of which are featured on the upcoming album.

Wilds Tracklist:

1. Judy (Wilds)

2. Spanish On The Beach

3. Jaywalker

4. Call

5. Television Blue

6. Green Glass

7. Wicked and Wild

8. Believe Me

9. Jeremy’s Wedding (Wilds)

