Andy Shauf Shares Double Single “Satan” and “Jacob Rose” Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Colin Medley



Andy Shauf has shared a new double single featuring the songs “Satan” and “Jacob Rose.” Shauf also shared a video for “Satan,” directed by independent Canadian filmmaker Ryan Steel and shot in Winnipeg. Check out the new songs and video below.

“When I was young, there were a few years where I wasn’t allowed to celebrate Hallowe’en,” Shauf states in a press release. “The church that I grew up in was saying that Hallowe’en was ‘The Devil’s Day’ and that it had its roots in satanic rituals. After a few years of this, my parents realized it was a bit silly to deny us our free candy and let us resume.

“The Christianity that I was brought up in said that believers went to heaven and non-believers went to hell. A sort of cartoon-like simplification of ancient texts. So with the lyrics of this song, I was trying to take this cartoon-like simplification of life (and death) and pair it with a cartoon-like version of this Christian hell. Where after you complete a long and disciplined life, you find yourself holding a bite-sized chocolate bar stapled to an invitation to a Hallowe’en pool party with Satan himself.”

Shauf’s previous album, Wilds, came out last September via ANTI-.

