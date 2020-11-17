 Andy Shauf Shares New Song “You Slipped Away” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 17th, 2020  
Andy Shauf Shares New Song “You Slipped Away”

Demo from The Neon Skyline

Nov 17, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Canadian singer/songwriter Andy Shauf has just shared “You Slipped Away,” a demo that was recorded in the same sessions for his most recent album The Neon Skyline. Listen to the song below. 

The Neon Skyline is a concept album about running into your ex back in your hometown, and as Shauf continued to develop the narrative of the album, “You Slipped Away” began to reveal a singular identity apart from that narrative. Shauf states in a press release regarding the song: “‘You Slipped Away’ was a song that I wrote shortly after moving to Toronto, right after I’d just moved into an apartment and had acquired an ’80s Yamaha CP60 stage piano. This song was an attempt to write something that sounded like an old standard, using big general metaphors and universal themes.”

Back in July, Shauf released two B-sides from Neon Skyline, “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Wedding.” The Neon Skyline was released back in January on ANTI- and was met with rave reviews.

