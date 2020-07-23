News

Andy Shauf Shares Two New Songs “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Wedding” B-Sides from Neon Skyline





Back in January, singer/songwriter Andy Shauf released his lovely new album The Neon Skyline via ANTI-. Now, Shauf has released two B-sides that didn’t quite make the cut: “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Wedding.” Listen to the two tracks below.

The Neon Skyline is a concept album about running into your ex back in your hometown. However, “‘Judy’ and ‘Jeremy's Wedding’ were outliers to the narrative of the album,” says Shauf in a press release. “They fit a little bit outside the timeline, as I was trying to keep everything to a single night. They were also slightly different arrangement wise, so I decided that they might be best released together, apart from the album.”

“Judy” is the ex-girlfriend in the Neon Skyline narrative and is still ever present in the B-sides. On the completely acoustic “Jeremy’s Wedding” the protagonist runs into Judy at a wedding and they get stoned and dance. She then gets her own track and we find the protagonist and his ex gambling away the weeks. The song adds in some keys and a shaking tambourine to heighten the mania and emphasize the swaying aura of Judy: “What would you buy?” Shauf sings, “I'd buy a ticket for the Thursday night and try to win twice.”

Back in April, Shauf shared another B-side: “You Slipped Away.” Perhaps, an entire album awaits us (and Judy).

