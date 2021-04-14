News

Andy Stott Shares Video for New Song “Hard to Tell” Never the Right Time Due Out April 16 via Modern Love





Manchester, England-based producer/musician Andy Stott is releasing a new album, Never the Right Time, on April 16 via Modern Love. Now he has shared the album’s second single, “Hard to Tell,” via a video for the track. Rebecca Salvadori directed the video, which intercuts swirling camerawork with animation and is a tribute to a sculpture by Shiro Takahashi. Watch it below.

Stott was almost done with the new album in early 2020, but personal upheaval and no doubt the pandemic changed those plans. Never the Right Time was finally completed late last year, with vocals recorded by Alison Skidmore. A press release details the music Stott was listening to last year while working on the album: Prince, Gavin Bryars, A.R. Kane, Bohren & der Club of Gore, Robert Turman, Cindy Lee, Leila, Catherine Christer Hennix, Junior Boys, László Hortobágyi, Nídia, and Prefab Sprout.

Previously Stott shared the album’s first single, “The beginning.” His last album was 2019’s It Should Be Us.

