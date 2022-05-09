News

Angel Olsen and Kimberly Stuckwisch Announce New Film “Big Time” Olsen’s New Album, Big Time Due Out June 3 via Jagjaguwar





Angel Olsen and director Kimberly Stuckwisch have announced the release of a 28-minute film titled Big Time, presented by Amazon Music. It will premiere on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App on June 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET, the day before the release of Olsen’s upcoming album of the same name. Olsen and Stuckwisch have shared a trailer for the film, which features two new songs from the album: “Chasing the Sun” and “Through the Fires.” View below.

In a press release, Olsen states: “Big Time is the story of light versus shadow told through a non-linear surrealist dreamspace that poses one central dilemma. What lengths must one go through to let go of the past in order to step out of the darkness and accept one’s true self?”

Stuckwisch adds: “It’s a story that targets deep rooted complexities such as how our unconscious deals with repressed sexual identity, the hardships of letting go of our past selves in order to step into self actualization, and the guilt we hold when dealing with loss. For one reason or another, we all have parts of ourselves that we struggle to forgive as well as a part of ourselves we are afraid of exploring or that we think society won’t like—so we push those parts down into our unconscious psyches, into the shadows. This is the story of drowning in those fears before releasing your light.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Olsen shared the song “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. She later shared the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

