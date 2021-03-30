News

Angel Olsen Announces Box Set, Shares New Song “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)” Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories Due Out May 7 on Jagjaguwar

Photography by Kylie Coutts



Angel Olsen has announced a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, which will be out on May 7 via Jagjaguwar. The set features Olsen’s albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, along with a bonus LP titled Far Memory and a 40-page book collection. Olsen has also shared a new song from Far Memory titled “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess),” an alternate version of the title track from Whole New Mess which was recorded during the All Mirrors sessions. Check it out below, along with the tracklist for Far Memory and photos of the upcoming box set.

“It feels like part of my writing has come back from the past, and another part of it was waiting to exist,” states Olsen when speaking of the new box set, which is limited to 3,000 physical copies, in a press release. Olsen has also shared an unboxing video for the set, which can be viewed below. In addition to alternate versions and remixes of songs from her previous two albums, Far Memory features a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This.”

All Mirrors came out in 2019 and made it to the top spot on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Whole New Mess came out the following year and was #39 for our Top 100 Albums of 2020.





Far Memory Tracklist:

1. All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)

2. New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)

3. More Than This

4. Smaller

5. It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)

6. Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)

