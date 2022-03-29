News

Angel Olsen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “All the Good Times” Big Time Due Out June 3 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Angel Olsen has announced the release of a new album, Big Time, which will be out on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. Olsen has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “All the Good Times.” View the Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Big Time was largely influenced by Olsen’s experiences at the time of coming out. “Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” she states in a press release. “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me.”

Stuckwisch states, regarding the video: “Angel’s story is a gift. It allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly what holds us back from realizing our true selves.”

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

In May 2021, Olsen released a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, via Jagjaguwar. The set features Olsen’s albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, along with a bonus LP titled Far Memory and a 40-page book. All Mirrors came out in 2019 and made it to the top spot on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Whole New Mess came out the following year and was #39 for our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

In August 2021, Olsen also released a new EP, Aisles, which featured covers of five 1980s songs, via Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic.

Big Time Tracklist:

1. All the Good Times

2. Big Time

3. Dream Thing

4. Ghost On

5. All The Flowers

6. Right Now

7. This Is How It Works

8. Go Home

9. Through The Fires

10. Chasing The Sun

