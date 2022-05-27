 Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” For “Shining Girls” Soundtrack | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” For “Shining Girls” Soundtrack

Soundtrack Out Today

May 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Angela Ricciardi
Angel Olsen has covered Bob Dylan’s 1964 song “One Too Many Mornings” for the soundtrack of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, starring Elizabeth Moss. The soundtrack features a score by Claudia Sarne and is out today. Listen to the cover and stream the soundtrack below.

Olsen’s upcoming album, Big Time, will be out next Friday (June 3) via Jagjaguwar.

