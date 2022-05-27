Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” For “Shining Girls” Soundtrack
Soundtrack Out Today
May 27, 2022
Photography by Angela Ricciardi
Angel Olsen has covered Bob Dylan’s 1964 song “One Too Many Mornings” for the soundtrack of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, starring Elizabeth Moss. The soundtrack features a score by Claudia Sarne and is out today. Listen to the cover and stream the soundtrack below.
Olsen’s upcoming album, Big Time, will be out next Friday (June 3) via Jagjaguwar.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Los Saints Share New Video for “Lost You” (News) — Los Saints
- Jens Lekman at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on May 23, 2022 (Review) — Jens Lekman
- Bruce Hornsby — Stream the New Album and Watch the “Days Ahead” (Feat. Danielle Haim) Video (News) — Bruce Hornsby, HAIM
- Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” For “Shining Girls” Soundtrack (News) — Angel Olsen, Bob Dylan
- Touch of Evil (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.