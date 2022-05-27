News

Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” For “Shining Girls” Soundtrack Soundtrack Out Today

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Angel Olsen has covered Bob Dylan’s 1964 song “One Too Many Mornings” for the soundtrack of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, starring Elizabeth Moss. The soundtrack features a score by Claudia Sarne and is out today. Listen to the cover and stream the soundtrack below.

Olsen’s upcoming album, Big Time, will be out next Friday (June 3) via Jagjaguwar.

