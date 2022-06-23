 Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville” for Amazon Originals Program | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 23rd, 2022  
Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville” for Amazon Originals Program

Big Time Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Jun 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 1998 song “Greenville” as part of the Amazon Originals Program. The cover features backing vocals from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and was engineered by Kyle Thomas (King Tuff). Listen below.

Olsen elaborates: “Before I wrote Big Time, I found a new obsession and love for Lucinda’s body of work. There is no one like her out there. It’s clear to me that her songs come from a very real place, and that’s the only kind of writing I like.

“I recorded my version of ‘Greenville’ in Los Angeles earlier this month with Kyle Thomas of King Tuff. We’ve known each other for a while, but never recorded music together. Kyle made this so fun to record and we had a great time goofing around. Meg Duffy also sang with me on this track. Meg showed me this song for the first time years ago and was the first one to introduce me to Lucinda’s music. It was very meaningful to have them on the track with me.”

