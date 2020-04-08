News

All





Angel Olsen Covers Tori Amos’ “Winter” From Her Home and Announces Live Stream Concert Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar This Saturday to Benefit Her Touring Band and Road Crew





Angel Olsen has shared an at-home cover of Tori Amos’ “Winter.” She has also announced Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar, a ticketed live streamed full concert this Saturday, with proceeds going to benefit her touring band and road crew, as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort. Check out the “Winter” cover and Still At Home concert details below (tickets are available here). Also below is Amos’ original version of “Winter.”

Olsen had this to say on Instagram about the Amos cover and the upcoming concert: “Took several tries to get this one down, who knew? I’m 15 again. I’m gonna continue to post these covers and short videos, mainly to stay limber and experiment—but I’ve decided to do a legit livestream for the band and crew and other musicians in need. I hope you’ll join me, it’ll be a mix of old and new and a few never played before. I’ll probably play about an hour or more. Thank-you all for your support during this surreal moment in time, I’ll do my best to throw some surprises in. Any requests?



“Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar. A ticketed livestream full set—this Saturday April 11 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 10pm GMT. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort and directly to my touring band and crew who, like so many artists and musicians, have been affected. Anyone who purchases a ticket has 24 hours to view the set from when it initially airs.”

Olsen recently covered Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and posted it to her Instagram account. The original was a hit from 1982’s Avalon.

Olsen released a new album, All Mirrors, last October via Jagjaguwar. All Mirrors was our #1 Album of 2019. It also our Album of the Week and we previously posted a rave 9/10 review of the album.

Also, don’t forget that Olsen was on the cover of our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue (you can still buy a copy directly from us here).

Going back even further, you can also read our 2016 interview with Olsen.

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Tori Amos.

Read our 2015 interview with Tori Amos on Little Earthquakes, Under the Pink, and The Light Princess.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.