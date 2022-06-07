News

Angel Olsen Performs "Big Time" on "Jimmy Kimmel"





Last night, Angel Olsen made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed “Big Time” from her new album of the same name. View below.

Big Time came out last Friday via Jagjaguwar. It features the songs “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Through the Fires,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

