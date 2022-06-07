 Angel Olsen Performs “Big Time” on “Jimmy Kimmel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 7th, 2022  
Angel Olsen Performs “Big Time” on “Jimmy Kimmel”

Big Time Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Jun 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Angel Olsen made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed “Big Time” from her new album of the same name. View below.

Big Time came out last Friday via Jagjaguwar. It features the songs “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Through the Fires,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

