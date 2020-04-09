News

All





Angel Olsen Shares Johnny Jewel Remix of “All Mirrors” Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar Live Stream Concert This Saturday to Benefit Her Touring Band and Road Crew





Angel Olsen released a new album, All Mirrors, last October via Jagjaguwar. Now she has shared a remix of the title track, “All Mirrors,” by Johnny Jewel of Chromatics (and various other projects, including Glass Candy and Desire). Olsen isn’t an artist who has commissioned a lot of remixes in her career, let alone full on dance ones, so the results are quite surprising. Listen below, followed by Olsen’s upcoming tour dates.

Olsen had this to say about the remix in a press release: “I’ve been listening to Chromatics for years but I never thought I’d get the chance to meet them or work with Johnny. It’s always interesting to me what other people hear in something, how one slight movement can change a song completely. I love how he took my vocal lead melody and followed it, making a completely different route for 'All Mirrors' as a wonder-dream dance song.”

Earlier this week Olsen announced Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar, a ticketed live streamed full concert this Saturday, with proceeds going to benefit her touring band and road crew, as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort. Tickets are available here.

Earlier this week Olsen also shared an at-home cover of Tori Amos’ “Winter.”

Olsen had this to say on Instagram about the Amos cover and the upcoming concert: “Took several tries to get this one down, who knew? I’m 15 again. I’m gonna continue to post these covers and short videos, mainly to stay limber and experiment—but I’ve decided to do a legit livestream for the band and crew and other musicians in need. I hope you’ll join me, it’ll be a mix of old and new and a few never played before. I’ll probably play about an hour or more. Thank-you all for your support during this surreal moment in time, I’ll do my best to throw some surprises in. Any requests?



“Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar. A ticketed livestream full set—this Saturday April 11 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 10pm GMT. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort and directly to my touring band and crew who, like so many artists and musicians, have been affected. Anyone who purchases a ticket has 24 hours to view the set from when it initially airs.”

Olsen recently covered Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and posted it to her Instagram account. The original was a hit from 1982’s Avalon.

All Mirrors was our #1 Album of 2019. It also our Album of the Week and we previously posted a rave 9/10 review of the album.

Also, don’t forget that Olsen was on the cover of our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue (you can still buy a copy directly from us here).

Going back even further, you can also read our 2016 interview with Olsen.

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

Mon. June 29 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival

Wed. July 1 - Gydnia, PL @ Opene’er Festival

Sat. July 4 - Vilanova, ES @ VIDA Festival

Wed. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Fri. July 10 - Algés, PT @ NOS Alive

Fri. July 17 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. July 18 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

Sun. July 19 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

Mon. July 20 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Wed. July 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

Fri. Aug. 21 - Sun. Aug. 23 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

Mon. Aug. 24 - Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY

Tue. Aug. 25 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Hajó

Wed. Aug. 26 - Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory

Thu. Aug. 27 - Romano, IT @ AMA Festival

Fri. Aug. 28 - Torino, IT @ Todays Festival

Mon. Aug. 31 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre

Tue. Sept. 1 - Liverpool, UL @ Invisible Wind Factory

Wed. Sept. 2 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

Thu. Sept. 3 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University RESCHEDULED

Thu. Sept. 3 - Sun. Sept. 6 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sun. Sept. 6 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street RESCHEDULED

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.