Angel Olsen Shares Mark Ronson Remix of “New Love Cassette”

Angel Olsen released a new album, All Mirrors, last October via Jagjaguwar. Now she has shared a remix of one of the album’s highlights, “New Love Cassette,” by Mark Ronson. Olsen previously appeared on Ronson’s 2019 album Late Night Feelings, singing and co-writing that album’s definite highlight “True Blue.” Ronson’s “New Love Cassette” remix has a detached quality about it that robs the original of much of its drama, but it’s still an intriguing enough take to interest fans of both artists. It follows an April remix of “All Mirrors,” by Johnny Jewel of Chromatics. Listen below.

Olsen had this to say about the Mark Ronson remix in a press release: “The entire process of making All Mirrors has been about letting these songs become something bigger than what I can hear alone. Though I know I’ll always be a songwriter at heart, and I’ll always keep a little bit for myself, I still love to experiment with material and to see what others hear when it comes to sonic backgrounds. A song can go in so many directions if you let it, I love hearing what Ronson hears in this remix of ‘New Love Cassette.’”



Ronson had this to add: “It’s hard to remix a song you already love this much, but I dusted off my MPC 3000 and we had a grand old time.”

Olsen previously announced Cosmic Streams, a ticketed livestream concert series. Olsen’s longtime collaborator/video director Ashley Connor will film each concert. The first concert, fittingly called Cosmic Stream 1, airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific and she will be performing from Asheville, NC’s Church at Echo Mountain Recording. Olsen will be performing her debut solo album, 2012’s Half Way Home, in its entirety. The album’s original label, Bathetic Records, has teamed with Olsen to offer a limited edition vinyl version of Half Way Home to ticket buyers. It features “inverse artwork, white vinyl, and a postcard.”

A portion of the proceeds from this stream will go to supporting YWCA Asheville, “an organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

You can buy tickets at noonchorus.com/angel-olsen.

In April Olsen did another ticketed livestreamed concert, Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar, with proceeds going to benefit her touring band and road crew, as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort.

In April Olsen also shared an at-home cover of Tori Amos’ “Winter.”

In March Olsen covered Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and posted it to her Instagram account. The original was a hit from 1982’s Avalon.

