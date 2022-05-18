News

Angel Olsen Shares New Single “Through the Fires” Big Time Due Out June 3 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Angel Olsen has shared a lyric video for her new single, “Through the Fires.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Big Time, which will be out on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. Listen below.

In a press release, Olsen states: “‘Through The Fires’ is the centerpiece statement of this record. It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Olsen shared the song “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. She later shared the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week. A short film co-directed by Olsen alongside Kimberly Stuckwisch will premiere one day before the album release date.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

