Angel Olsen Shares Video for New Single “Big Time” Big Time Due Out June 3 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Angel Olsen has shared a video for her new single, “Big Time.” It is the title track to her upcoming album, which will be out on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. View the Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video below.

In a press release, Stuckwisch states: “For ‘Big Time,’ we set out to celebrate how humans identify and to subvert the old-fashioned gender binary and societal/internalized gender roles of the past through choreography, color, and wardrobe. To exist outside strict definitions is powerful and often not given a place in cinema. This was our chance to hold a positive reflection in the space and to shout to the world that you are more than who you are told to be.

“‘Big Time’ is what happens when we do not express our true identity but find freedom when we step out of the shadows into our most authentic selves. In the first rotation, the lighting is drab, the clothes are monochromatic, the dance is monotonous . . . gender-conforming roles present. However, with each rotation, something magical happens, both our cast and Angel begin to come alive, to feel free. We see the clothes brighten, the dance heightens, and the bar that was once devoid of emotion can barely contain the joy bursting out of each individual.

“I am proud to say that over 80% of our cast and 50% of our crew identified as nonbinary and non-gender conforming.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Olsen shared the song “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

In May 2021, Olsen released a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, via Jagjaguwar. The set features Olsen’s albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, along with a bonus LP titled Far Memory and a 40-page book. All Mirrors came out in 2019 and made it to the top spot on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Whole New Mess came out the following year and was #39 for our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

In August 2021, Olsen also released a new EP, Aisles, which featured covers of five 1980s songs, via Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic.

