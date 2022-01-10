News

All





Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Julien Baker Announce Joint Tour The Wild Hearts Tour is This Summer

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Julien Baker have all teamed up for a joint tour this summer, called The Wild Hearts tour. Could this be the next boygenius, the supergroup that featured Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus and was born out of a joint tour? Olsen and Van Etten have already collaborated together, last year releasing the joint song, “Like I Used To.” The Wild Hearts tour happens this July and August at mostly outdoor venues across North America. Spencer. will support on all dates and tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the dates below.

Olsen had this to say in a press release: “I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer., Julien Baker, and Sharon Van Etten. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp—a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates.”

Baker had this to add: “Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night. I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.”

Van Etten also had this to say: “Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment. We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer.. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.”

“Like I Used To” was shared via a Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video. The duet easily landed at #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed the song with a full band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then they shared an acoustic version of the song and performed the acoustic version on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In May 2021, Olsen released a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, via Jagjaguwar. The set features Olsen’s albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, along with a bonus LP titled Far Memory and a 40-page book. All Mirrors came out in 2019 and made it to the top spot on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Whole New Mess came out the following year and was #39 for our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

In August 2021, Olsen also released a new EP, Aisles, which featured covers of five 1980s songs, via Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic.

In April 2021, Van Etten released epic Ten, an anniversary reissue of her 2010 Epic album, via Ba Da Bing. It featured covers of the some of the album’s songs by notable artists, including Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett and Vagabon, IDLES, and more. Van Etten’s most recent new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

In February 2021, Baker released her latest album, Little Oblivions, on Matador.

Check out our Why Not Both podcast interview with Baker on Little Oblivions.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Baker, along with a bonus Q&A.

Also read our 2016 interview with Baker and our 2015 Artist Survey interview with her.

In March 2021 Spencer. covered Grimes’ “Genesis” for 4AD’s 40th anniversary compilation, Bills & Aches & Blues.

The Wild Hearts Tour Dates:

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *



* = with Spencer.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.