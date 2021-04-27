News

All





Anika Shares Video for First New Song in Eight Years, “Finger Pies” Out Now via Sacred Bones

Photography by Sven Gutjahr



Berlin-based singer Anika has recently signed to Sacred Bones and is now sharing a video for her new single “Finger Pies.” It is her first new song release in eight years and is being released in collaboration with Invada Records. The video was directed by Anika alongside Sven Gutjahr. Watch below.

Anika elaborates on the song in a press release: “A song that never had a name, like an artist that never had a face. Caught between roles, a jack of all trades, she slips between your fingers like a moment that never was, or was it? So many faces tailored to a myriad of occasions. Walls built between ourselves and the outside world. For protection. Passes grant access to another level. So where are you at? Those with all the keys, please remember, access comes with responsibility. Yet responsibility has been lost, like tissue paper in the rain, a battle without rules, to save face, exploit weakness, to save getting slayed, by the faceless generation. Welcome to the world of ‘Finger Pies.’”

Anika’s self-titled debut was released in 2010 on Stones Throw. Her most recent solo release was 2013’s Anika EP. The press release promises more new music from Anika this year.