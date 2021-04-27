Anika Shares Video for First New Song in Eight Years, “Finger Pies”
Out Now via Sacred Bones
Apr 27, 2021
Photography by Sven Gutjahr
Berlin-based singer Anika has recently signed to Sacred Bones and is now sharing a video for her new single “Finger Pies.” It is her first new song release in eight years and is being released in collaboration with Invada Records. The video was directed by Anika alongside Sven Gutjahr. Watch below.
Anika elaborates on the song in a press release: “A song that never had a name, like an artist that never had a face. Caught between roles, a jack of all trades, she slips between your fingers like a moment that never was, or was it? So many faces tailored to a myriad of occasions. Walls built between ourselves and the outside world. For protection. Passes grant access to another level. So where are you at? Those with all the keys, please remember, access comes with responsibility. Yet responsibility has been lost, like tissue paper in the rain, a battle without rules, to save face, exploit weakness, to save getting slayed, by the faceless generation. Welcome to the world of ‘Finger Pies.’”
Anika’s self-titled debut was released in 2010 on Stones Throw. Her most recent solo release was 2013’s Anika EP. The press release promises more new music from Anika this year.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Spring Summer Debuts New Single “Oh Brother” (News) — Spring Summer
- Watch The Flaming Lips Perform “Will You Return / When You Come Down” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (News) — Willie Nelson, The Flaming Lips
- Premiere: Big Mother Gig Debuts New Single “My Unveiling” (News) — Big Mother Gig
- Billie Eilish Announces New Album and Shares Tracklist and Cover Art (News) — Billie Eilish, FINNEAS
- Piroshka Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Scratching at the Lid” (News) — Piroshka, Lush, Moose, Modern English, Elastica
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.