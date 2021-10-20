Animal Collective Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Prester John”
Time Skiffs Due Out February 4, 2022 via Domino
Animal Collective have announced the release of a new studio album, Time Skiffs. It will be out on February 4, 2022 via Domino. The group has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Prester John,” and announced a spring 2022 U.S. tour. Check out the Jason Lester-directed video for the new single, the album’s tracklist/cover art, and the list of tour dates below.
The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Time Skiffs Tracklist:
1. Dragon Slayer
2. Car Keys
3. Prester John
4. Strung with Everything
5. Walker
6. Cherokee
7. Passer-by
8. We Go Back
9. Royal and Desire
Animal Collective Tour Dates:
03-08 Richmond, VA - The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA - Mass MOCA - Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
03/24-03/27 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
