Animal Collective Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Prester John”

Animal Collective have announced the release of a new studio album, Time Skiffs. It will be out on February 4, 2022 via Domino. The group has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Prester John,” and announced a spring 2022 U.S. tour. Check out the Jason Lester-directed video for the new single, the album’s tracklist/cover art, and the list of tour dates below.

The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Time Skiffs Tracklist:

1. Dragon Slayer

2. Car Keys

3. Prester John

4. Strung with Everything

5. Walker

6. Cherokee

7. Passer-by

8. We Go Back

9. Royal and Desire

Animal Collective Tour Dates:

03-08 Richmond, VA - The National

03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

03-11 North Adams, MA - Mass MOCA - Hunter Center

03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

03/24-03/27 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

