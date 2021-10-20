 Animal Collective Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Prester John” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 20th, 2021  
Animal Collective Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Prester John”

Time Skiffs Due Out February 4, 2022 via Domino

Oct 20, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Animal Collective have announced the release of a new studio album, Time Skiffs. It will be out on February 4, 2022 via Domino. The group has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Prester John,” and announced a spring 2022 U.S. tour. Check out the Jason Lester-directed video for the new single, the album’s tracklist/cover art, and the list of tour dates below.

The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Time Skiffs Tracklist:

1. Dragon Slayer
2. Car Keys
3. Prester John
4. Strung with Everything
5. Walker
6. Cherokee
7. Passer-by
8. We Go Back
9. Royal and Desire

Animal Collective Tour Dates:

03-08 Richmond, VA - The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA - Mass MOCA - Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
03/24-03/27 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

There are no comments for this entry yet.

