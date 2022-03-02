 Animal Collective Announce U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Animal Collective Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Time Skiffs Out Now via Domino

Mar 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hisham Bharoocha
Bookmark and Share


Animal Collective have announced a set of U.S. tour dates for spring 2022. The band have partnered with social activist group PLUS1, and $1 of each ticket sale will go toward support organizations such as Serve Your City DC and National Harm Reduction Coalition. View the full list of the band’s U.S. dates below.

The band’s most recent album, Time Skiffs, came out last month via Domino. It features the songs “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Walker,” “Strung With Everything,” and “We Go Back.”

Animal Collective 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

New dates in bold

03-08 Richmond, VA - The National *
03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *
03-11 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA - Hunter Center *
03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *
03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *
03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *
03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *
03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre *
03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *
03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *
03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *
03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *
03-25 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *
05-13 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^
05-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party
05-16 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf ^
05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^
05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^
05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^
5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^
05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^
05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^
05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^
05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
05-31 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^
06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^
06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^
06-04 Madison, WI - TBA ^
08-12-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest

* w/ L’Rain
^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent