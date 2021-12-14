News

Animal Collective Share Video for New Single "Walker" Time Skiffs Due Out February 4, 2022 via Domino





Animal Collective have shared a video for their new single “Walker.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Time Skiffs, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Domino. Watch the video, directed by band member Avey Tare (Dave Portner) alongside his sister Abby Portner, below.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, band member Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox) stated: “Mostly ‘Walker’ is a tribute to Scott Walker who passed away around the time I began writing the song. Scott’s music has meant a lot to me and he’ll always be a big inspiration. But there’s also a kind of exhaustion and resignation to the singer of ‘Walker’ that belies a darker layer.”

Abby Portner states in a press release regarding the video: “It was so much fun to collaborate with Dave on this video, there were so many drawings and phone calls back and forth about how to make the record cover come to life and so much experimenting with movements of the band and acrobats to figure out how to get the flow right. I have never been on a set with so much excitement and clapping after takes when it all fell into place. It was such a warm, hard working crew of people helping us figure out how to make it all happen and is one of my favorite directing experiences ever.”

Upon announcement of the upcoming album in October, the band shared its lead single, “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.

