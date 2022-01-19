Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “Strung With Everything”
Time Skiffs Due Out February 4 via Domino
Jan 19, 2022
Photography by Hisham Bharoocha
Animal Collective are releasing a new album, Time Skiffs, on February 4 via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “Strung With Everything,” via a video for it. Abby Portner (sister of band member Dave Portner, aka Avey Tare) directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Abby Portner had this to say in a press release: “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been designing and animating all of the video content out of cut paper. I have been editing together symbols and colored static silhouettes that match the music’s feeling and rhythm. The videos are like pictographs that tell a story organically and simply. For the ‘Strung with Everything’ video we wanted to continue with this process to match the style of the band’s live shows in a music video.”
When Time Skiffs was announced in October, the band shared its lead single, “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December, the band shared its second single, “Walker.”
The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Animal Collective Tour Dates:
US:
03-08 Richmond, VA - The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA - Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
03-25 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
UK/EU:
07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest
11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan’s
11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall
11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX
11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s
11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich
11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena
11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz
11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier
11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo
11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor
