Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “Strung With Everything” Time Skiffs Due Out February 4 via Domino

Photography by Hisham Bharoocha



Animal Collective are releasing a new album, Time Skiffs, on February 4 via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “Strung With Everything,” via a video for it. Abby Portner (sister of band member Dave Portner, aka Avey Tare) directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Abby Portner had this to say in a press release: “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been designing and animating all of the video content out of cut paper. I have been editing together symbols and colored static silhouettes that match the music’s feeling and rhythm. The videos are like pictographs that tell a story organically and simply. For the ‘Strung with Everything’ video we wanted to continue with this process to match the style of the band’s live shows in a music video.”

When Time Skiffs was announced in October, the band shared its lead single, “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December, the band shared its second single, “Walker.”

The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Animal Collective Tour Dates:

US:



03-08 Richmond, VA - The National

03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

03-11 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA - Hunter Center

03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

03-25 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern



UK/EU:



07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan’s

11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s

11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena

11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor

