Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “We Go Back”

Animal Collective are releasing a new album, Time Skiffs, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its fourth single, “We Go Back,” via a video for it. Winston Hacking directed the partially animated video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Hacking had this to say about the video in a press release: “It was a thrill to work with Animal Collective—they trusted our sense of play and commitment to spontaneity which is mirrored in their sound. The video is composed of scanned locations, miniature sets and collage cut outs that embrace the low-fi 3d aesthetic inherent in photogrammetry.”

When Time Skiffs was announced in October, the band shared its lead single, “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December, the band shared its second single, “Walker.” That was followed in January by the album’s third single, “Strung With Everything,” via a video for it.

The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Yesterday we shared Cassandra Jenkins’ cover of Animal Collective’s “It’s You,” the latest single from our Covers of Covers album. In honor of our 20th anniversary we approached some of our favorite musicians and asked them to cover any song by any artist who had been on the front or back cover of our print issue over the years. Covers of Covers is due out March 4, 2022 via American Laundromat (preorder it here).

Animal Collective Tour Dates:

US:



03-08 Richmond, VA - The National

03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

03-11 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA - Hunter Center

03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

03-25 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern



UK/EU:



07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan’s

11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s

11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena

11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor

