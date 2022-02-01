Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “We Go Back”
Time Skiffs Due Out This Friday via Domino
Animal Collective are releasing a new album, Time Skiffs, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its fourth single, “We Go Back,” via a video for it. Winston Hacking directed the partially animated video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Hacking had this to say about the video in a press release: “It was a thrill to work with Animal Collective—they trusted our sense of play and commitment to spontaneity which is mirrored in their sound. The video is composed of scanned locations, miniature sets and collage cut outs that embrace the low-fi 3d aesthetic inherent in photogrammetry.”
When Time Skiffs was announced in October, the band shared its lead single, “Prester John,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December, the band shared its second single, “Walker.” That was followed in January by the album’s third single, “Strung With Everything,” via a video for it.
The band’s previous studio album was 2016’s Painting With. In 2019, they released a live album, Ballet Slippers, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their landmark album, Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Yesterday we shared Cassandra Jenkins’ cover of Animal Collective’s “It’s You,” the latest single from our Covers of Covers album. In honor of our 20th anniversary we approached some of our favorite musicians and asked them to cover any song by any artist who had been on the front or back cover of our print issue over the years. Covers of Covers is due out March 4, 2022 via American Laundromat (preorder it here).
Animal Collective Tour Dates:
US:
03-08 Richmond, VA - The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA - Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
03-25 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
UK/EU:
07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest
11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan’s
11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall
11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX
11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s
11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich
11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena
11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz
11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier
11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo
11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor
