News

All



Clockwise From Left: Anjimile, Daniel Hart, Lomelda Clockwise From Left: Anjimile, Daniel Hart, Lomelda

Anjimile Shares New Track “1978 (Reunion)” Featuring Lomelda Reunion EP Due Out This Friday via Father/Daughter

Photography by Anjimile by Omari Spears, Daniel Hart by Zoe-Ruth Erwin, and Lomelda by Tonje-Thilesen



This Friday Anjimile is releasing Reunion, a new EP featuring expanded orchestral versions of songs from his debut album, Giver Taker. Now he has shared its second single, “1978 (Reunion),” a new version of the album’s “1978,” this time featuring guest vocals from Lomelda. The song is described in a press release as “a poignant tribute to a grandmother that Anjimile never knew.” Listen below.

Previously Anjimile shared the EP’s first single, “In Your Eyes (Reflection),” which features Jay Som and was one of our Songs of the Week. The EP also features one more track, “Maker (Refraction),” which features SASAMI.

The EP also features contributions from composer Daniel Hart, who wrote and recorded the string sections. Hart had this to say in a previous press release: “Giver Taker is one of my favorite albums of 2020, so I was thrilled to be asked to contribute a little something to this EP. And when I dug into Jimi’s writing further, figuring out how best to translate it for strings, what I found was a group of songs bursting with joy and passion and good questions and heartache. Then the work was easy, because it was so much fun to do.”

Anjimile added: “The most exciting part of this project for me was giving the participating artists free reign to fuck around with my songs and make them into something purely collaborative, something special, and something new. When Daniel sent me his arrangements, they knocked me on my ass. They’re so beautiful and so interesting, and every guest vocalist on this record creates such a beautiful new world and a distinctive sonic palette. It’s been really fun and exciting to see my tunes re-interpreted, re-imagined and reconstructed by such powerful musicians.”

Check out our Pleased to Meet You interview with Anjimile.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.