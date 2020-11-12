News

All





Anjimile Shares New Video for “Baby No More” Giver Taker Out Now on Father/Daughter





Boston-based singer/songwriter Anjimile has shared a video for “Baby No More,” a track from their critically-acclaimed debut album Giver Taker. The Eleanor Petry-directed video features Anjimile as the sole guest at a party in which they find various ways to entertain themself. You can watch it below.

Last month, Anjimile shared a remix of “Baby No More” by Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ. Giver Taker was released back in September on Father/Daughter.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.