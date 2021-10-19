News

Anjimile Signs to 4AD, Shares New Single “Stranger” New Release Marks Anjimile’s Label Debut

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Anjimile has just signed to 4AD, and has shared his debut release for the label, the single “Stranger.” Listen below.

Anjimile elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity. I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and it’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”

Giver Taker, Anjimile’s debut album, came out last year via Father/Daughter. Read our interview with Anjimile on the album, and check out our podcast interview with him, where he discusses his most recent project, the Reunion EP.

