Anna Bates Shares New Single “Last Man On Earth” Debut Single For Neon Gold Records

Photography by Josefine Cardoni



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Anna Bates made her debut mid-pandemic in 2020, writing and releasing music from her dorm room. Listing Beck and Adrianne Lenker as inspirations, Bates makes intimate folk songs, accompanied by the witty writing and heartfelt storytelling of a seasoned songwriter. Today, Bates has shared her first single with Neon Gold Records, “Last Man On Earth,” along with an accompanying music video directed by Jax Anderson.

“Last Man on Earth” is a playful take on the apocalypse, envisioned through the eyes of Bates, its only survivor. A charming acoustic arrangement and sweeping folk harmonies set the stage while Bates explores the ruins of civilization, speeding down the highway, stealing jewels, and moving into a cathedral. However, isolation eventually sets in and disrupts the post-apocalyptic joyride一“But even before I did all that I planned / I’d probably go crazy and then I’d turn mad / And I’d give me some pills that probably wouldn’t work / And that would be the end of the last man on Earth.”

Bates says of the track, “To me, one of the most important aspects of creating music is the story telling, and I wanted to craft something whimsical, wacky, and interesting to listen to. Thus, the birth of “Last Man on Earth”- my post-apocalyptic, mid pandemic masterpiece, inspired completely by Will Forte’s unfinished TV show.

In the middle of mass death, strange news headlines, and quarantine, I started to feel nuts, and began dreaming of being the last person on earth… I had started writing a musical anthem for the introvert. Of course, as quarantine and the pandemic went on and I dreamt of being alone, I realized that psychosis was bound to hit at some point- Turning my mid-pandemic folk comedy song, into a borderline Shakespeare tragedy where everyone dies and I eventually live out my days waiting to kick the bucket.

If you are wondering “But what does it all mean?”, I hate to break it to you, but it doesn’t get any deeper than it’s just a fun song to dance, drive, and die to.”

Check out the song and video below. “Last Man On Earth” is out now via Neon Gold Records.

