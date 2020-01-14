Anna Burch Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Not So Bad”

News

Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch has announced a new album, If You're Dreaming, and shared its first single, "Not So Bad," via a self-directed video for the track. She's also announced some tour dates. If You're Dreaming is due out April 3 via Polyvinyl. Check out the "Not So Bad" video, followed by album's tracklist and cover art below, as well as the tour dates.

If You're Dreaming is Burch's second solo album, the follow-up to 2018's Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).

Burch had this to say about "Not So Bad" in a press release: "I wrote 'Not So Bad' the day before I left to record, because I felt there was an important piece of the album missing-a hopeful, escapist pop song that dealt more positively with themes the other songs were circling around-and luckily it came together almost immediately. The chord progression felt light and jazzy, and when I started to write the words I remembered my mom bugging me about how melancholic my lyrics tend to be, 'Surely your life hasn't all been that bad!' I wanted to express the importance of cultivating a rich interior life that falls outside of the economy of images and information we're disseminating at all times. 'Not So Bad' is an optimistic love song about retreating into memories to find what you need to feel in control of your own narrative when everything else around you feels precarious."

If You're Dreaming Tracklist:

01. Can't Sleep

02. Party's Over

03. Jacket

04. So I Can See

05. Ask Me To

06. Keep It Warm

07. Go It Alone

08. Tell Me What's True

09. Not So Bad

10. Picture Show

11. Every Feeling

12. Here With You

Anna Burch Tour Dates:

03/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

03/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/16 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

03/17-20 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis

03/24 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/03 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #

04/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04/07 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/10 - New York, NY @ The Dance #

04/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #

04/14 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04/15 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04/16 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04/18 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

04/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

04/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

04/25 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

04/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/01 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison - Terrace #

05/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #

05/03 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05/06 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/07 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/08 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

05/09 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival

05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 - London, UK @ Oslo

05/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - Upstairs

05/16 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/17 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/18 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05/19 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05/20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/22 - Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05/23 - Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard

