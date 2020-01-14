Anna Burch Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Not So Bad”
If You’re Dreaming Due Out April 3 via Polyvinyl
Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch has announced a new album, If You're Dreaming, and shared its first single, "Not So Bad," via a self-directed video for the track. She's also announced some tour dates. If You're Dreaming is due out April 3 via Polyvinyl. Check out the "Not So Bad" video, followed by album's tracklist and cover art below, as well as the tour dates.
If You're Dreaming is Burch's second solo album, the follow-up to 2018's Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).
Burch had this to say about "Not So Bad" in a press release: "I wrote 'Not So Bad' the day before I left to record, because I felt there was an important piece of the album missing-a hopeful, escapist pop song that dealt more positively with themes the other songs were circling around-and luckily it came together almost immediately. The chord progression felt light and jazzy, and when I started to write the words I remembered my mom bugging me about how melancholic my lyrics tend to be, 'Surely your life hasn't all been that bad!' I wanted to express the importance of cultivating a rich interior life that falls outside of the economy of images and information we're disseminating at all times. 'Not So Bad' is an optimistic love song about retreating into memories to find what you need to feel in control of your own narrative when everything else around you feels precarious."
If You're Dreaming Tracklist:
01. Can't Sleep
02. Party's Over
03. Jacket
04. So I Can See
05. Ask Me To
06. Keep It Warm
07. Go It Alone
08. Tell Me What's True
09. Not So Bad
10. Picture Show
11. Every Feeling
12. Here With You
Anna Burch Tour Dates:
03/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
03/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/16 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge
03/17-20 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis
03/24 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/03 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #
04/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #
04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #
04/07 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott #
04/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #
04/10 - New York, NY @ The Dance #
04/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
04/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #
04/14 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #
04/15 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #
04/16 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #
04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
04/18 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #
04/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #
04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #
04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #
04/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #
04/25 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #
04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #
04/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #
05/01 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison - Terrace #
05/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #
05/03 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
05/06 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/07 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/08 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House
05/09 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival
05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
05/12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/13 - London, UK @ Oslo
05/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - Upstairs
05/16 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label
05/17 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
05/18 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
05/19 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette
05/20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer
05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
05/22 - Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich
05/23 - Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp
# w/ Long Beard
