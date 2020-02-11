News

Anna Burch is a Jilted Bride in the Self-Directed Video for New Song “Party’s Over” If You’re Dreaming Due Out April 3 via Polyvinyl





Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch is releasing a new album, If You're Dreaming, on April 3 via Polyvinyl. Now she has shared another song from it, "Party's Over," via a self-directed video that stars Burch as a jilted bride after the groom goes on the run thanks to a sea monster. Watch it below, followed by Burch's upcoming tour dates.

Burch had this to say about "Party's Over" and its video in a press release: "It's kind of strange but I already started envisioning the video as we were listening to the playback during recording. I was originally picturing a runaway bride scenario, but I pivoted to runaway groom with the '60s sci-fi angle. The song's lyrics are a bit voyeuristic and, with the '60s sounding 12-string guitar, that probably helped inspire the scenario. A lot of my close friends and family have gotten engaged or married in the last year so weddings have been on the surface of my psyche as well."

Previously Burch and shared If You're Dreaming's first single, "Not So Bad," via a self-directed video for the track. "Not So Bad" was one of our Songs of the Week. If You're Dreaming is Burch's second solo album, the follow-up to 2018's Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).

Read our 2018 interview with Anna Burch.

Read our review of Anna Burch's Quit the Curse.

Anna Burch Tour Dates:

03/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

03/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/16 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

03/21 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada @ NSFW

03/22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis

03/24 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/03 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #

04/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04/07 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/10 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right #

04/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #

04/14 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04/15 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04/16 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04/18 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

04/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

04/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

04/25 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

04/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/01 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison - Terrace #

05/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #

05/03 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05/06 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/07 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/08 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

05/09 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival

05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 - London, UK @ Oslo

05/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - Upstairs

05/16 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/17 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/18 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05/19 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05/20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/22 - Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05/23 - Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard

