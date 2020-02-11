Anna Burch is a Jilted Bride in the Self-Directed Video for New Song “Party’s Over”
If You’re Dreaming Due Out April 3 via Polyvinyl
Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch is releasing a new album, If You're Dreaming, on April 3 via Polyvinyl. Now she has shared another song from it, "Party's Over," via a self-directed video that stars Burch as a jilted bride after the groom goes on the run thanks to a sea monster. Watch it below, followed by Burch's upcoming tour dates.
Burch had this to say about "Party's Over" and its video in a press release: "It's kind of strange but I already started envisioning the video as we were listening to the playback during recording. I was originally picturing a runaway bride scenario, but I pivoted to runaway groom with the '60s sci-fi angle. The song's lyrics are a bit voyeuristic and, with the '60s sounding 12-string guitar, that probably helped inspire the scenario. A lot of my close friends and family have gotten engaged or married in the last year so weddings have been on the surface of my psyche as well."
Previously Burch and shared If You're Dreaming's first single, "Not So Bad," via a self-directed video for the track. "Not So Bad" was one of our Songs of the Week. If You're Dreaming is Burch's second solo album, the follow-up to 2018's Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).
Read our 2018 interview with Anna Burch.
Read our review of Anna Burch's Quit the Curse.
Anna Burch Tour Dates:
03/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
03/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/16 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge
03/21 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada @ NSFW
03/22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis
03/24 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/03 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #
04/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #
04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #
04/07 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott #
04/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #
04/10 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right #
04/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
04/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #
04/14 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #
04/15 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #
04/16 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #
04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
04/18 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #
04/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #
04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #
04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #
04/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #
04/25 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #
04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #
04/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #
05/01 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison - Terrace #
05/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #
05/03 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
05/06 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/07 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/08 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House
05/09 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival
05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
05/12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/13 - London, UK @ Oslo
05/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - Upstairs
05/16 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label
05/17 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
05/18 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
05/19 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette
05/20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer
05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
05/22 - Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich
05/23 - Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp
# w/ Long Beard
