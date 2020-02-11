 Anna Burch is a Jilted Bride in the Self-Directed Video for New Song “Party’s Over” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 11th, 2020  
Subscribe

Anna Burch is a Jilted Bride in the Self-Directed Video for New Song “Party’s Over”

If You’re Dreaming Due Out April 3 via Polyvinyl

Feb 11, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch is releasing a new album, If You're Dreaming, on April 3 via Polyvinyl. Now she has shared another song from it, "Party's Over," via a self-directed video that stars Burch as a jilted bride after the groom goes on the run thanks to a sea monster. Watch it below, followed by Burch's upcoming tour dates.

Burch had this to say about "Party's Over" and its video in a press release: "It's kind of strange but I already started envisioning the video as we were listening to the playback during recording. I was originally picturing a runaway bride scenario, but I pivoted to runaway groom with the '60s sci-fi angle. The song's lyrics are a bit voyeuristic and, with the '60s sounding 12-string guitar, that probably helped inspire the scenario. A lot of my close friends and family have gotten engaged or married in the last year so weddings have been on the surface of my psyche as well." 

Previously Burch and shared If You're Dreaming's first single, "Not So Bad," via a self-directed video for the track. "Not So Bad" was one of our Songs of the Week. If You're Dreaming is Burch's second solo album, the follow-up to 2018's Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).

Read our 2018 interview with Anna Burch.

Read our review of Anna Burch's Quit the Curse.

Anna Burch Tour Dates:

03/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub 
03/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/16 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge 
03/21 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada @ NSFW 
03/22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis 
03/24 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop 
04/03 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory # 
04/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G # 
04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo # 
04/07 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott # 
04/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle # 
04/10 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right # 
04/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd # 
04/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club # 
04/14 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR # 
04/15 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin # 
04/16 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse # 
04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #
04/18 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive # 
04/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah # 
04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar # 
04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #
04/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern # 
04/25 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar # 
04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall # 
04/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry # 
05/01 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison - Terrace # 
05/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing # 
05/03 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village # 
05/06 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana 
05/07 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/08 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House
05/09 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival 
05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
05/12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/13 - London, UK @ Oslo 
05/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - Upstairs 
05/16 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label 
05/17 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera 
05/18 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver 
05/19 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette
05/20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer 
05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub 
05/22 - Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich 
05/23 - Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent