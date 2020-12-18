News

Anna Burch Shares New Holiday Song “Your Heart May Be Heavy” Song Recorded After She Recovered From COVID-19.





Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch has shared a brand new song, “Your Heart May Be Heavy.” Burch says it’s a hopeful Christmas song to close out a tough year, one in which she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered. The song follows her sophomore solo album, If You’re Dreaming, which was released in early April via Polyvinyl. Listen to “Your Heart May Be Heavy” below.

Burch had this to say about the song in a press release: “I knew I wanted to write a Christmas song after the difficult year we’ve all had, because of how emotionally potent they can be. When I hear Judy Garland sing ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ I can’t help but well up with tears while still remaining hopeful. I came up with the chord progression on piano, but then I got COVID. Thankfully I had a mild case, but not only was my motivation and creativity completely drained, I also couldn’t sing very well because of limited breath control. Luckily I recovered in time, and with the help and generosity of my friends and team I was able to finish this song in time to have it out just before Christmas. The song is called ‘Your Heart May Be Heavy’ which I didn’t consciously realize was an inversion of Judy’s ‘may your heart be light.’ Merry Christmas to everyone muddling through, I hope this song in its small way can be a gift of cheer.”

