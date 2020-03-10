News

Anna Burch Shares Scorsese-Inspired Self-Directed Video for New Song “Tell Me What’s True” If You’re Dreaming Due Out April 3 via Polyvinyl





Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch is releasing a new album, If You're Dreaming, on April 3 via Polyvinyl. Now she has shared another song from it, "Tell Me What's True," via a self-directed video that was inspired by Martin Scorsese's 1974 film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, starring Ellen Burstyn. Watch it below, followed by Burch's upcoming tour dates.

Burch had this to say about the "Tell Me What's True" video in a press release: "I had been planning a sort of minimalist performance video on a Rhodes piano but didn't have any concrete ideas. Then I stumbled across the 1974 Scorsese film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and was so entranced by this scene of her auditioning in a cowboy bar on an electric piano, and I thought it would be a really sweet homage to recreate the scene with my song. The movie is so charming and funny, and the performances are incredible-Ellen Burstyn won the Oscar for Best Actress. It's a bit of an outlier for Scorsese, and not one of his better known, but it might be my favorite now."

Previously Burch and shared If You're Dreaming's first single, "Not So Bad," via a self-directed video for the track. "Not So Bad" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, "Party's Over," via a self-directed video that starred Burch as a jilted bride after the groom goes on the run thanks to a sea monster. "Party's Over" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

If You're Dreaming is Burch's second solo album, the follow-up to 2018's Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).

Read our 2018 interview with Anna Burch.

Read our review of Anna Burch's Quit the Curse.

Anna Burch Tour Dates:

04/03 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory #

04/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

04/07 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

04/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

04/10 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right #

04/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

04/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club #

04/14 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

04/15 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin #

04/16 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

04/18 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

04/20 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar #

04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

04/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

04/25 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

04/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

05/01 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison - Terrace #

05/02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing #

05/03 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

05/06 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/07 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/08 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

05/09 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Festival

05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

05/12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 - London, UK @ Oslo

05/15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - Upstairs

05/16 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

05/17 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05/18 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

05/19 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Kassette

05/20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/22 - Munich, Germany @ Heppel & Ettlich

05/23 - Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

# w/ Long Beard

